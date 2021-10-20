[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "gallery와 spectators의 차이"

골프대회 갤러리는 반드시 에티켓을 지켜야 한다.

‘갤러리(gallery)’.

골프대회를 보러 코스에 나온 관객이다(A group of spectators who have come to the golf course to watch the competition). 줄여서 ‘The spectators of a golf tournament’다. 스포츠에서 관중을 갤러리라고 표현하는 건 골프와 테니스 밖에 없다. Tennis gallery Wimbledon is the number one destination for tennis lovers. 축구 관중은 ‘soccer spectators’다.

갤러리는 미술관의 전시회장(picture gallery)이나 화랑(art gallery)에서 사용하는 말이다. 갤러리가 페어웨이 양쪽으로 늘어선 모습과 미술품 관람하듯이 정숙하게 플레이를 지켜본다는 점에서 비슷하다. 어원은 영국에서 출발했다. 극장 2층 제일 구석진 계단쪽 객석이 바로 입장료가 가장 저렴한 장소다. 하지만 무대와 멀리 떨어져서 본다.

골프대회 역시 로프 밖에서 선수들을 지켜볼 수 밖에 없다. 극장에서 오페라 배우를 보는 것과 유사해 갤러리라고 부른다. 마스터스는 ‘패트론(patron)’이라는 고유 명칭이 있다. 갤러리 에티켓(etiquette)이다. 먼저 플레이어가 어드레스 할 때 주변에서 떠들거나 움직여서는 안된다(Don’t move and talk about when players are about to take a shot).

관전 중에 전화를 받거나 걸어서는 안된다(Don’t take or make cell phone calls while spectating). 사진 촬영을 하지 말라(Don’t take pictures). 선수가 샷 실수를 할 때 비웃지 말라(Never applaud, ridicule or laugh if a player makes a bad shot). 절대로 선수의 공을 만지지 말라(Spectators must never touch a ball during play).

A: What is the gallery at a golf tournament?(골프대회 갤러리는 무슨 뜻이죠?)

B: Those who attend a golf event for the purpose of watching the golf tournament(대회를 보러 나온 관중입니다).

A: What is the gallery need to know when watching a golf tournament?(갤러리가 지켜야할 사항은 어떤 것이 있나요?)

B: It is taking a picture, playing on your phone, laughing or coughing can be incredibly distracting for a golfer(사진 촬영이나 핸드폰 사용, 웃거나 기침하는 것은 선수들의 집중력을 방해합니다).

글=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트





