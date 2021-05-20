[김맹녕의 골프영어회화] "실전에서 프레셔(pressure) 극복하기"

그린 앞에 장애물이 있을 때는 긍정적인 마인드와 자신감을 가져야 한다.

‘프레셔(pressure)’.

외부 또는 심리적 압박에 의한 긴장을 말한다. 코스에서는 특히 승부를 결정짓는 중요한 샷이나 퍼팅을 남겼을 때 압박이 크다(We’ve experienced the feeling of playing under pressure on the golf course). 아마추어골퍼들은 보통 좁은 페어웨이 양쪽에 OB 구역, 또 그린 앞에 물이나 벙커가 있으면 프레셔를 받는다(too much nervous(pressure) about OB area and the lake in front of the green).

프로골퍼는 내리막 짧은 어프로치나 퍼팅 상황에서 중압감이 커진다(feel so much pressure when putting the downhill short putt). 심리적 프레셔가 스윙 리듬 변화 및 과도한 힘을 유발해 스코어 붕괴(collapse)로 이어진다는 게 흥미롭다. 프레셔를 극복하는 5가지 방법이다(Five ways to play better golf under pressure). 1. 긴장하지 말고 편안한 마음을 갖는다(Don’t be too tense; Relax).

2. 부정적인 마인드보다 긍정적인 생각에 집중한다(Inflate the positive mind and deflate the negative). 3. 심호흡을 하라(Take a deep breath). 4. 자신에게 긍정적인 말을 한다(Positive self-talk can really help give you a lift when you’re playing under pressure). 5. 그립은 가볍게 잡는다(Light is right). 심한 프레서를 받을 수록 그립에 힘이 들어가고, 샷을 망친다.

A: Did you play well today?(오늘 골프 잘쳤어요?)

B: Not very well. I collapsed under the pressure of the competition(아니요. 경기에 대한 압박감 때문에 무너졌습니다).

A: Every golfer feels pressure in difficult situation. Even pros sometimes miss short putter under pressure(모든 골퍼는 어려운 상황에 직면하면 심리적 압박을 받습니다. 프레셔를 받으면 프로골퍼 조차도 짧은 퍼팅을 놓칩니다).

A: Would you tell me how to play better golf under pressure?(극복할 방법이 있나요?)

B: Try to keep inflate the positive mind and deflate the negative(부정적인 생각보다 긍정적인 마음을 가지세요).

글ㆍ사진=김맹녕 골프칼럼니스트





